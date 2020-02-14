ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Four people were killed in a crash on Interstate 64 in Lake Saint Louis Friday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred between a pickup truck and car in the westbound lanes near Highway 364, closing the interstate, around 11 a.m.
Two adults and two young teens were inside the minivan at the time of the crash. Troopers initially said all of them had died but later said one of the people in the minivan had been revived and was placed in critical condition. That person later died.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of the pickup truck and two people from a third car suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Drivers should expect long delays in both directions while emergency crews are on the scene. It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.
News 4 has crews in the area and will update this story as information develops.
