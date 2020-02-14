ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Four people were killed, including two teens, after a pickup truck crossed a median on Interstate 64 and struck the minivan they were in Friday morning in Lake Saint Louis, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).
A MSHP spokesperson said a white pickup truck struck a minivan in the westbound lanes near Highway 364, closing the interstate, around 11 a.m.
All four occupants of the minivan, two adults and two young teens, were killed.
According to MSHP, the driver of the pickup truck and two people from a third car suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The interstate reopened just before 2 p.m.
