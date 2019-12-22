NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a triple shooting in North St. Louis that left two dead Saturday night.
Just before midnight, officers found three shooting victims in the 2900 block of James Cool Papa Bell Ave near Glasgow.
Two of the victims died at the scene.
One victim was transported to an area hospital.
Limited details surrounding the shooting has been released.
