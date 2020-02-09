ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed during a Sunday afternoon crash in north St. Louis.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on Natural Bridge at North Kingshighway shortly after 4:30 p.m.
Police said all people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. The exact number of people injured has not been disclosed.
According to police, one person was later pronounced dead.
No other information has been released.
