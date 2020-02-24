SOUTH ROXANNA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – One person was killed in a South Roxana crash Sunday night.
Authorities confirm to News 4 that one person died after the crash along Route 111 and Broadway around 6:30 p.m.
Other details regarding the crash or deceased person has not been released.
This story will be updated as details develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.