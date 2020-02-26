EAST ST. LOIUS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed during an overnight shooting in East St. Louis.
Police have not released many details, but troopers were seen at a home in the 1700 block of Bond Avenue following the fatal shooting early Wednesday morning. A storm door at the house was shot out.
Troopers with the Illinois State Police Department were on scene investigating.
This story will be updated as details develop.
