ST.LOUIS, Mo.(KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were called to the scene after a double shooting in the Kingsway West neighborhood left one dead and another injured overnight.
Officers arrived to the 5300 block of Wabada just before 4 a.m. Sunday where they found a man shot to death and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her torso and leg.
The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
No additional information has been released
