ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Accident reconstruction crews are on the scene of a double fatal crash in north St. Louis Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of Natural Bridge around 9 a.m.
Police told News 4 two people were pronounced dead at the crash scene.
The crash appeared to involve a red car, which sustained major front end damage, and a semi-truck.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is known.
