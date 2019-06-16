MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two were killed in a multi-vehicle accident involving a Megabus on I-55 in Illinois early Sunday morning.
Police said a silver Chevrolet driven by 36-year-old Dannean Royston of St. Louis was traveling northbound I-55 in the southbound lanes and a silver Nissan driven by 54-year-old Cheryl True of Maryville, Illinois, was traveling southbound in the southbound lanes. The two cars crashed in a head-on collision.
Police said the silver Nissan spun sideways, side swiping a Freightliner truck and a Black Nissan. All units from the first crash came to a stop in the middle of the south bound lanes. Then, a Megabus, loaded with 54 passengers, hit the silver Nissan.
Royston and True were pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner. The driver of the Megabus was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, while five passengers of the Mega Bus were transported with minor injuries.
This investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.