ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash which closed I-70 early Sunday morning.
The accident involving eight vehicles happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, closing off I-70 in both directions near the Salisbury exit.
Police said the accident left several injuries. One victim of the crash was taken to an area hospital where they died from their injuries. Accident Reconstruction crews have been requested to find out what caused the crash.
Police said the accident involved several vehicles but did not specify just how many.
As of 8 a.m., I-70 has been reopened.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.