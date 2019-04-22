JERSEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – One person was killed during a late-night crash in Jerseyville, Illinois.
The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. Sunday on Route 67 and State Street. According to police, one person was killed in the single-vehicle crash.
Details regarding how many people were inside the SUV or what caused the crash have not been disclosed.
The identity of the person who died has not been released.
