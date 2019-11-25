ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two people were killed when their motorcycle crashed in Jefferson County Sunday afternoon.
According to police, a 2012 Ford Fiesta hit the front of a 2007 Harley Davidson Softail around 3 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Ford was turning left onto Liberty Ridge Road when it went in the path of the motorcycle, causing the crash.
Twenty-five-year-old Matthew Uzzetta, who was driving the motorcycle, and Caitlyn Ronchetto, 24, who was a passenger on the Harley, were pronounced dead at the crash scene.
No other information has been released.
