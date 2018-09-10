COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- Three people who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55/70 eastbound at Illinois 157 Friday night were identified Monday.
According to a preliminary investigation, a white Ford Mustang driven by Kaylyn McLemore, of Collinsville, was traveling southbound Interstate 55 when it lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes, striking a gray Nissan Maxima.
The driver of the Maxima, Gary Metze, 59, of Troy, Illinois and his passenger, Robert Dean, 52, of Staunton, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Madison County Coroner's Office said routine toxicology are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.