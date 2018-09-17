LAKE ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police said one driver died and the other was injured in a head-on crash that occurred in Lake St. Louis Monday night.
The accident happened near the intersection of Lake St. Louis Boulevard and Lake Forest Circle just before 7:30 p.m.
The driver of the second vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Other information was not immediately known.
