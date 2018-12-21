ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Midtown St. Louis overnight.
According to police, two vehicles, a sports car and SUV, were involved in the initial crash at 39th and Chouteau around 2:15 a.m. Friday. A third vehicle then crashed into the other cars.
Two people who were seated inside the sports car were pronounced dead.
The driver of the SUV ran from the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and is reportedly cooperating with police.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.