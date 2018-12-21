Double fatal crash

Scene of double fatal crash at 39th and Chouteau early Friday morning.

 KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Midtown St. Louis overnight.

According to police, two vehicles, a sports car and SUV, were involved in the initial crash at 39th and Chouteau around 2:15 a.m. Friday. A third vehicle then crashed into the other cars.

Two people who were seated inside the sports car were pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV ran from the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and is reportedly cooperating with police.

No other information has been released.

