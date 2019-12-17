BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Funeral arrangements are being made for three adults killed when they were struck by a car that slid out of control on a snowy highway Sunday.
Those killed are 23-year old Paden Sorbello, 39-year old Heather Rusan and 43-year old Denny Reddick.
READ: 3 killed when car loses control, hits stranded driver and 2 Good Samaritans trying to help
“I felt like I couldn't breathe. I had lost my best friend, my big brother, my counselor, my everything,” said Sorbello’s 17-year old sister Tillie.
According to relatives, Sorbello was driving south on Highway 67 near Bonne Terre Sunday evening, shortly after 5pm. He was driving back after delivering a pizza for Casey’s General Store, where he worked.
Highway patrol investigators said his car slid on the snowy highway and crashed into the cable barrier in the median, directly south of the Big River Bridge. Authorities said Reddick and Rusan stopped, parked on the shoulder and then walked to the median to see if they could help.
According to investigators, a Jeep Liberty lost control on the bridge, struck the cable barrier and then overturned, striking and killing the three.
"And I felt like my heart was ripped out of my chest," said Tillie.
Tillie said her brother made people smile and worked hard to help provide for his siblings. She said she wants something positive to come from his death and that’s why she wants to spread the message that people need to slow down and drive extra cautiously on ice and snow.
"It's close to Christmas and I mean, I want people to be safe," she said.
A Facebook fundraising page has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Sorbello.
According to a GoFundMe page, Rusan leaves behind two juvenile children. The page also says neither Reddick nor Rusan had life insurance.
