SOUTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- An overnight crash on Interstate 55 left one dead, officials say.
Officers arrived to the Weber Road exit on southbound Interstate 55 around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police said Tommie Jackson, 33, was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control of his car. He then veered off the roadway and hit two trees. Police said his vehicle broke into two parts. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
