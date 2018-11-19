PHELPS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - All four people inside a car were killed in a two-vehicle accident south of Rolla on Sunday morning.
Police said a 1994 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Alonzo Moore, 22, of Rolla, was on Highway O four miles south of Rolla, when it went into the path of a 2015 Nissan Titan.
The Cavalier then hit the Titan.
Police said all four people inside the Cavalier, including Moore, died. They are identified as Logan Barton, 27, and Zachary Barton, 26, both of Salem, Mo., and Andrew Thiess, 25, of Rolla.
The occupants of the Titan suffered serious to moderate injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.