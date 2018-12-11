KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people are dead after a car crashed into a pond near the campus of St. John Vianney High School Tuesday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 61-year-old Delia James, of Ballwin, had a medical emergency while driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata on Interstate 44. James’ vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence and traveled into a pond near the ramp to South Lindbergh Boulevard around 10 p.m.
James and the passenger in the vehicle, 70-year-old Marjorie Hunt, of Eureka, were pronounced dead following the crash.
Kirkwood Fire Chief Jim Silvernail told News 4 two first responders were also hurt while working to rescue James and Hunt from the car. A Kirkwood firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and a Kirkwood police officer was treated for symptoms of hypothermia.
Chief Silvernail said the rescue effort was difficult because of the location and temperature of the water.
