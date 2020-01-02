ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Five people were killed during a violent start to 2020 in the City of St. Louis.
The first shooting happened nine minutes after the year started in the 4900 block of Lotus. According to police, a man in his teens was shot in the thigh at the location and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Ten minutes later, police were called to a quadruple shooting in the area of South Jefferson and Crittendon. Three shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The third shooting of the night happened just before 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of Wyoming. According to police, a man in his early 20s was shot in the leg. He was reportedly conscious and breathing when first responders arrived.
Another shooting occurred about 40 minutes later in the 5400 block of Genevieve. Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second shooting victim was taken to the hospital.
The fifth crime occurred around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Euclid. Few details have been released, but police said they were investigating a homicide at the location after a man was found not conscious nor breathing.
The final shooting of the day occurred around 8 p.m. at the Crown Food Mart gas station at Natural Bridge and Union. Police said the victim was unconscious and barely breathing when officers arrived.
Police have not released additional information on any of the crimes.
