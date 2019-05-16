ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person is dead and a child is injured after a crash in north St. Louis.
According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash occurred at Natural Bridge and Fair around 11 a.m. Thursday. Police said four victims were involved.
The fire department said a child and an adult were transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Police said one adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Accident reconstruction crews have been called to investigate.
No other information has been released.
