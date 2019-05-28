ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed and another was injured in a north St. Louis shooting late Monday night.
The double shooting took place in the 5900 block of Goodfellow shortly after 11:30 p.m.
Police said one of the victims showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the side. The other victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information has been disclosed.
