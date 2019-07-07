JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – One person was killed and another was injured during a Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Jersey County.
Paul T. Barnett, 54, of Madison, was driving a 1995 Harley Davidson along Otterville Road near North Shiloh Hollow Road when it slid into a nearby field around 5:35 p.m. Authorities said Barnett and a passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.
Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 45-year-old passenger was transported by Survival Flight Helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.
According to the Illinois State Police Department, neither Barnett nor the passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
