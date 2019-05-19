ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were killed after a multi-vehicle accident on I-55 just south of downtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon.
The St. Louis Fire Department said two people were killed after an accident involving a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle on northbound I-55 and South 7th Street Sunday.
MoDOT said the three right lanes on eastbound I-44 at Park Ave. are closed as a result of the accident.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
