CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Overland, Mo. man is accused of threatening to "kill every gay person I can” at the upcoming St. Louis Pride Parade.
Pride STL says Edward Terry created a fake email account and sent a message to them.
The FBI then became involved and Pride STL says FBI agents tracked him down by the cell phone number he used to start that account.
Terry is being held at the St. Louis County Jail.
