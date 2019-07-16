NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Eight children who escaped from the Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center had help from staff members, the organization’s CEO said.
READ: Search still on for 14-year-old who left Annie Malone Center; other missing kids accounted for
The escape happened Friday. Seven of the children have been accounted for but the search is on for a 14-year-old girl.
Annie Malone CEO Sara Lahman blames two people on the inside for the escape.
“We have found staff assisted a plan for these children to break out of the building,” said Lahman. “The staffer that was on the ground with children in her supervision was sitting in the unit. The other came to the unit and asked the staffer ‘Where did they go?”
The two staffers accused of helping in the escape have been suspended as police investigate. Lahman said she is now reviewing protocols.
An investigation conducted on Monday shows multiple safety flaws at the facility including blocked fire exits, incorrectly installed exit signs and doors meant to stop the spread of fire improperly installed. St. Louis City Code Enforcement found 12 violations together.
Lahman says the building needs some work.
“Were we ready as we needed to be? Maybe not. All of those citations will be addressed through renovations,” she said.
Despite the violations, the city determined that the 16 children who live at the facility can still live there because renovations are set to start in early August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.