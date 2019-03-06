JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police say two adults believed to be on drugs passed out and started a fire at a Jefferson County home on Wednesday.
The fire broke out a home in the 4900 block of Ferris, which is between Arnold and Imperial.
Four children, ages 2, 3, 4 and 12 were inside the house at the time and were not injured.
The fire was mostly contained to the deck and garage
The Division of Family Services (DFS) is on the scene to investigate if there was any endangerment, abuse or neglect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.