CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Several kids in a Clayton subdivision set up a lemonade stand to benefit BackStoppers and they learned a valuable lesson in the process.
Siblings Jonah, Eli, Hannah and Abigail set up a stand in front of their Clayton home Wednesday collecting donations.
The idea came after they held a similar lemonade stand on Tuesday. The day before they had less business and a police officer stopped by and started talking with them.
“He said, 'If you all want to do it tomorrow, I’d be happy to send some more police,’ and my kids got really excited about it,” said their mother Danielle Bialecki.
They had the idea to donate to BackStoppers, the organization who supports families of fallen first responders.
“A police officer did just die so we did it on the right day,” said 8-year-old Eli.
Word about the lemonade stand started to spread among local fire and police officers.
“I’m really excited because firemen are here as well as police,” said 6-year-old Hannah.
Clayton firefighters brought their truck by the lemonade stand which was very exciting for the kids.
“I think it can even teach some of the adults on how we should act among each other. If kids can do this and show this kind of love, we should be able to as adults,” said Clayton Fire Captain Erin Juenger.
It has been a tough week for local first responders after the killing of Officer Michael Langsdorf.
“These men and women are out there trying to protect us and help make our lives better. It's whatever you can do to help their family members who are now grieving a loss of a loved one,” said Bialecki.
To see her kids giving back put a smile on the face of Bialecki. The kids raised $505 during the couple hours of hosting the lemonade stand and the family said they plan to match the donation. Therefore they plan to donate $1,010 to BackStoppers.
Seeing the kids generosity had a large impact on the first responders who stopped by for a sip.
“It makes this tragic time a little bit easier,” said Juenger.
