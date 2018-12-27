LADUE, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis doctor has been charged with attempting to strangle the mother of his four children.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 51-year-old Michael Naughton, of Ladue, was charged this month with domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The oncologist has been released on bail.
A police officer wrote in charging documents that he flipped over the woman's chair on Dec. 13 and then tried to strangle her.
The officer said Naughton only stopped when the children startled him. The charging documents say he then forced the woman into the kitchen, pointed a butcher knife at her and threatened to shove it down her throat.
His lawyer, Greg Smith, Naughton is cooperating with the investigation. Police didn't identify the woman, but Smith says she's Naughton's wife.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.