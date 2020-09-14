ST. JOHN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are investigating after a gun went off in St. John Sunday night.
Kids were reportedly playing with a handgun in the 3600 block of Calvert when it went off.
No one was seriously injured, according to officials.
Police told News 4 they have identified all of the people who were involved in the incident.
