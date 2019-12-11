EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Santa Claus made an early stop in the Metro East on Wednesday for the 26th annual Toyland event, which was held at the Casino Queen.
Santa and his helpers handed out gifts to more than 1,600 children from six different schools in the East St. Louis School District.
Organizers say this even is critically important because 93 percent of the students in the district come from low-income households.
The Toyland tradition has helped bring joy and happiness to nearly 47,000 children over the past 25 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.