ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Four children were in a car when a gunman opened fire in St. Louis’ Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood Saturday night.
Around 11:30 p.m., two women were in a car with the children, who ranged in age from 1 to 9, when two men who were standing outside started firing into their vehicle.
One of the women was shot during the incident. She was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
No one else was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.