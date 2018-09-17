ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - 100 St. Louis-area kids were given their very own bed on Monday inside the Enterprise Center.
“To be able to have your own comfort zone and know that something is yours that means everything,” said parent Sharonda McIntyre
The gift was a total surprise to the families attending Monday night.
“I feel so great about it,” said Isaiah, who received a bed.
The event called Hope to Dream is a national program by Ashley Homestore. It partnered with the St. Louis Blues and the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation.
“Never forget that there are people out there who don't have some of the simple things,” said Arnie Capitanelli with Ashley Homestore.
All mattress purchases at Ashley Homestore are donated to the Hope to Dream program, which provided the beds, bedding and other gifts for the kids.
“This might be their only chance at having a bed and you talk ‘Hope to Dream,’ let’s give them a mattress they can lay on and sleep comfortably and really work and keep being great human beings,” said Jackie Joyner-Kersee.
Kids got to play in a bounce house, play hockey and eat pizza at the event. They even got to mingle with Blues player Robert Bortuzzo.
The kids got to pack up their bedding to take home. The bed frames and mattresses will be delivered to them in the coming days.
