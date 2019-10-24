CARLYLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Tactical teams surrounded an apartment in Carlyle Thursday morning after getting a call for a kidnapping of a woman by two men, law enforcement in the Metro East said.
The woman was reportedly being held against her will, and one of the men had allegedly assaulted a neighbor with a knife, police said.
Law enforcement was able to safely remove the woman from the apartment on 8th Street.
The two men inside refused to come out, the Carlyle Police Department said, and a perimeter was set up around the building.
Eventually, Kyle Louvie, 29, surrendered to officers and was arrested. The second suspect, 28-year-old Christopher Mems, still refused to come outside.
The Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System tactical team entered the apartment and arrested Mems.
Carlyle police said no one was hurt.
