ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Kid Rock and Hank Williams Jr. will hit the stage this fall in Maryland Heights and tickets go on sale Friday.
On June 7, at 10 a.m. tickets will go on sale for the "Hot October Nights" tour stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
Tickets can be purchased at Club Fitness Box Office at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater or online. No service fees will be applied at the box office during the first week of sales.
For more information or to purchase tickets online click here.
