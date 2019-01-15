ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) - On Chris Bini’s 11th birthday, he received one of the biggest presents from Lindenwold University, the opportunity to become the Lion’s newest wrestler.
“The coaches and wrestlers have been so welcoming,” said Kelly Bini. “They have totally made our family feel welcomed. It's just been a nice distraction for us all.”
Chris is a big sports fan. Team IMPACT put him and Lindenwold together. The organization works to improve the quality of life for children facing life-threatening and chronic illnesses.
“They brought Chris' situation to us and we jumped at the opportunity to work with him,” said Lindenwood Wrestling Head Coach Jimmy Rollins.
Chris recently got some good news about his health but his battle with cancer isn’t exactly over.
“At the end of September, he was declared cancer free and in remission,” said Kelly Bini. “So a lot of chemo to go but at least we are doing it with the knowledge that the cancer is gone.”
Chris’ parents say that its things like this that makes the tough journey easier.
“I think for us it's been a nice distraction from the daily rigors of chemotherapy,” said Phil Bini. “Having something to look forward to and come out and hang with the guys the coaches and wrestlers.”
For the Lions, it helps them realize that Chris’ battle is bigger than any they’ll face this season on the mat.
“He's fighting an ultimate battle,” said Rollins. “He's really giving his all every day and it's something that our guys can look at and evaluate themselves. We talk about there's other things bigger than a sport or ourselves, and Chris is a prime example of that. We have a great example of Chris in front of us.”
Chris and his family are trying to take a trip to Switzerland this summer, for more information on how you can help visit, click here.
