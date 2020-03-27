ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We told you about people getting into the Christmas spirit during this difficult time by putting their Christmas lights on their house.
The Hallmark Channel has even decided to bring back their Christmas movie marathon.
Now KEZK 102.5 is joining the fun by playing Christmas music 24/7.
The station said they hope "Christmas in March" will spread some cheer during the coronavirus outbreak.
