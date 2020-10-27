ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Incumbent Ann Wagner and State Senator Jill Schupp are facing off in what is expected to be a close race for Missouri's Second Congressional District.

The race is being watched by many observers around the country as it is considered by some to be a true toss-up seat.

The district, which currently encompasses much of St. Louis County and parts of Jefferson and St. Charles Counties, has sent Republicans to Congress since the 1990s, including Jim Talent and Todd Akin. Ann Wagner easily won the seat three times but faced a close call in 2018, beating Cort VanOstren by just under 15,000 votes.

ANN WAGNER

Congressman Ann Wagner was first elected to Congress in 2012 after Todd Akin vacated the seat to run for US Senate.

Before being elected, Wagner was the chair of the Missouri Republican Party from 1999-2005 and later became co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

In 2005, she was appointed by President George W. Bush to be the US Ambassador to Luxemburg.

She has held her seat in the House of Representatives since 2013.

Democrats criticize Wagner for voting along party lines, as she is one of the more reliable Republican votes in Congress. She has voted multiple times to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but supported the "Lower Cost, More Cures Act," a Republican-sponsored bill with bi-partisan measures aimed at lowering drug prices.

JILL SCHUPP

State Senator Jill Schupp has served in the Missouri State Senate since 2015. She represents a district that includes parts of West and North County.

Before that, Schupp served in the Missouri House of Representatives, and on Creve Coeur City Council and Ladue School Board.

Critics of Schupp point to her voting record on crime bills, though in many of the instances, her position was echoed by members of both parties, including future Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Schupp has said she supports progressive healthcare reform, but does not support Medicare For All.

