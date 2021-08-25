LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE/CNN) – A Kentucky student was suspended for fighting with a teacher.
“He said, ‘You're going to end up in the streets dead,’" recalled Jamir Strane. The 16-year-old student said the comment reminded him of when he was shot in a drive-by shooting in July 2020, which made him throw the first punch. Video shows Strane’s chemistry teacher on top of him, holding him down.
Strane claimed the fight started when the teacher objected to the mask he was wearing, which resulted in an aggressive conversation and the alleged comments.
"As I'm transitioning into my fourth period class, which is chemistry, going to his classroom, he tells me I'm not able to walk into his classroom with the bandana that I have on, but it’s a face mask. This is the first time, but I've worn it before in the classroom, that's why I don't get what he's saying,” recalled Strane.
Strane said he was kneed in the face and left with a bloody skinned knee near his gunshot wounds. His head was still ponding after the teacher gripped and pulled at his hair. "I understand, I was in the wrong, but you don't have a right to put your hands on me,” he said.
