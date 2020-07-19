KENTUCKY (WAVE/CNN) -- A Kentucky couple is under house arrest after one of them tested positive for coronavirus and refused to sign self-quarantine papers.
On Saturday, Elizabeth Linscott of Hardin County got tested for COVID-19 because she was planning to go visit her parents in Michigan.
“My grandparents wanted to see me, too,” Elizabeth Linscott said. “So, just to make sure if I tested negative, that they would be OK, that everything would be fine.”
After testing positive but without showing any symptoms, Elizabeth says the health department contacted her requesting she sign documents. She choose not to sign.
"Pretty much it was I agreed to consent to. I agreed to comply to call the health department if I was to go. I was to call the health department if i was to leave my house for any reason," she said. "I had gotten a message from them, a text message that stated 'Because of your refusal to sign, this is going to be escalated and law enforcement will be involved.'"
On Thursday, the Hardin County Sheriff's Department greeted Elizabeth's husband, Isaiah, at their front door.
"I open up the door, and there's like eight different people, five different cars, and i'm like 'What the heck's going on?' This guy's in a suit with a mask. It's the health department guy and they have three papers for us. For me, her and my daughter," Isaiah Linscott said.
The couple was ordered to wear ankle monitors and to notify law enforcement more than 200 feet
"We didn't rob a store. We didn't steal something. We didn't hit and run. We didn't do anything wrong," Elizabeth Linscott said.
The couple says they never denied self-quarantining. They just didn't agree with the wording of the documents.
"And, that's exactly what the director of the Public Health Department told the judge, [He said] that I was refusing to self-quarantine because of this, and I'm like that's not the case at all. I never said that," she continued.
Even without the ankle monitor, the Kentucky woman plans to be cautious.
