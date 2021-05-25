ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On a recent episode of News 4 Great Day, host Kent Ehrhardt discussed an experience he had at a grocery store, with multiple people telling him he no longer had to wear a mask.
Kent said he wore a mask because he felt safer doing so and said a sign on the grocery store door asked customers to still wear the mask.
While shopping, multiple shoppers told Kent he no longer had to wear a mask. He witnessed other mask-wearing shoppers being told the same.
"It's none of your business what I wear," Kent said. "Why are people accosting me because I choose to wear a mask?"
