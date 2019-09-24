ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Kenny Chesney will make Busch Stadium history when he returns in 2020.
Chesney will bring his "Chillaxification Tour 2020" to Busch Stadium III on June 13, 2020. The performance will make him the only artist to play the venue twice. He first played at Busch Satdium III in 2018 during his "Trip Around the Sun Tour."
In addition to Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, Michael Franti and Spearhead will also take the stage.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.
Click here for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.