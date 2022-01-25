Kenneth Gregory appointed St. Louis County police chief

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Board of Police Commissioners for St. Louis County Police Department has announced Chief Kenneth Gregory as the 10th Chief of the department.
Since August Gregory served as as interim chief, taking over his predecessor Mary Barton. She left the job after serving as chief for less than a year. Gregory was her right-hand man as deputy chief of police.
The Board said over the past six months they were impressed with Gregory's leadership style, decision-making process, community engagement, and ability to handle department issues. In his more than four decades with the department, Gregory amassed numerous awards.
He is the first person of color to lead the St. Louis County Police Department in its 66-year history.
