ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local veterinarian says kennel cough cases are up this year.
Dr. Mindy Walstrahu told News 4 she sees as many as three to four cases a week at her clinic alone.
“If a dog gets stressed, their immune system gets compromised. They are more predisposed to coming down with kennel cough,” said Dr. Walstrahu.
Kennel cough comes with upper respiratory problems, including sneezing, coughing and a runny nose.
“Most times these clinical signs are just self-limiting and they will get over them in a few days but for some dogs, your puppies or short nose dogs like pugs and bulldogs for example, they can come down with some more serious signs of pneumonia,” she said. “Sometimes we do have to get them on an antibiotic and cough suppressant.”
Dr. Walstrahu said to make sure your dog is vaccinated and to keep stress levels low to help prevent kennel cough. She compares the vaccine to the flu vaccine for humans, saying it’s not 100 percent effective but can help.
