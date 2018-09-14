Iconic American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson is coming to Chaifetz Arena in February!
Clarkson is coming to the stage with Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli. Tickets for her “Meaning of Life” tour will go on sale Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.
For more information, visit Ticketmaster.com
