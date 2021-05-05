ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Keith Hernandez will become the newest inductee into the Cardinals Hall of Fame in the Class of 2021, the team announced Wednesday. Hernandez emerged the winner of the fan voting process, which is responsible annually for choosing inductees from a list of candidates determined by the Red Ribbon Committee.
A true diamond in the rough from the 1971 MLB Draft, Hernandez was selected by the Cardinals in the 42nd round. Hernandez provided quite the return on that investment, performing as an all-around talent during his 10 seasons in St. Louis. A standout both offensively and defensively, Hernandez did a little bit of everything on the field for the Redbirds from 1974 to 1983.
As a first baseman, Hernandez was a defensive stalwart with the Cardinals, winning six straight Gold Gloves from 1978-1983. His productivity with the bat was just as strong, as Hernandez earned National League co-MVP honors in 1979, leading the league with a .344 average to go along with 48 doubles, 11 home runs and 105 RBIs.
A two-time All-Star, Hernandez was part of the 1982 World Championship team, contributing a .299 batting average with 94 RBIs that season. Hernandez ranks fifth all-time in on-base percentage among Cardinals hitters with at least 10 years with the club, checking in with a .385 mark for his career in St. Louis.
Hernandez was traded by the Cardinals during the 1983 season, and would go on to make a lasting impact for the New York Mets over the following years. But Hernandez's greatness in St. Louis cannot be denied--and it will finally be reflected with his place in the Cardinals Hall of Fame.
This year's Cardinals Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 21 and will also include the induction of Tommy Herr, John Tudor and Bill White. The trio was slated for induction before the pandemic postponed the ceremony last summer.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
