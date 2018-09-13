LAKE ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis National Charity Horse Show is happening at the Lake Saint Louis Equestrian Center this weekend, September 12-16.
It is the oldest and largest multi-breed horse show west of the Mississippi River, with roots for this competition dating back to 1856 and getting notoriety in 1904 at the World’s Fair. Thousands of people from all over the country come to compete.
Among those competing are several mother-daughter pairs.
One of them is the Suelthaus family, 15-year-old McClain and 12-year-old Sutton ride with their mom, Elizabeth. The daughters were the trendsetters, convincing their mom to start riding, after she did it briefly as a kid.
“I think it's cool she wanted to try it,” said McClain.
Elizabeth says she was spending so much time at the barn with her daughters watching, she decided to saddle up and join them.
Her daughters say it’s a perk to have their mom know exactly what it’s like to show a horse competitively.
“She understands the hard parts that we go through,” said Sutton.
It was the exact opposite situation for Susan and Jenney Aselage. Susan taught her daughter how to ride a horse at a very young age and got her hooked in competing equestrian by the time she was 9-years-old. Today, Jenney is 28-years-old and she and her mom are still competing together.
“Now that I'm not living in St. Louis anymore, to be able to come home and we still get to spend all day together and go to horse shows and keep up that way,” said Jenney.
Jenney thinks she will keep the family tradition going.
“We'll have to have kids first, but yeah I love it...we'll make it a three generation thing,” said Jenney.
For more information, visit the St. Louis National Charity Horse Show website at www.stlhorseshow.com.
