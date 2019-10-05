ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Sick and tired of all the crime, some St. Louis residents are working together to keep their neighborhoods safe.
Michael White is among a group of about five people who regularly patrol the streets in Dogtown. None of them are police, just residents concerned about crime in their neighborhood.
“That’s a good idea. I wish more people would do it," Michael Bryan said, who also lives in the Dogtown area. "It seems like if people are visible it’s gotta help I think.”
The Dogtown area covers four St. Louis neighborhoods: Hi-Pointe, Franz Park, Cheltenham, and Clayton-Tamm. In all of those neighborhoods, crime is up this year. The biggest spike has been in Cheltenham, where crime is up 52 percent.
“I know the police are bogged down with all the work they have to do, they can’t answer every call," White said. "It’s just something some of the neighbors do here to try and keep the community safer."
White said for the last month, he's gone out about three or four times a week, usually during the overnight hours, to patrol Dogtown.
"Normally 3:30, 4 o’clock is when I get out, sometimes a little bit earlier, and then I stay out until the sun comes out," White said.
He looks for anything suspicious and says it doesn't take long to find it.
“You’ll see people walking between alleyways and jump in cars and take off right away so I know they weren’t supposed to be there until they saw me," White said.
News 4 asked White if he thinks police do enough to protect his neighborhood.
"I think they could do more but I think they need more resources. I don’t think it’s always the police officers' fault or the police department’s fault," White said. "I think their work is overloaded so anything we can do to help out, why not?”
While White says he would approach someone if he thought they were suspicious or didn't belong in the neighborhood, he doesn't suggest everyone go that route.
“Just simply taking notes, watching, seeing what’s going on, writing down license plates, writing down locations, things you see. That’s all it takes," White said. “If more neighbors would do this in more neighborhoods, then I think you could easily, easily, easily help the crime out in your neighborhood.”
