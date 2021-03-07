ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Keep Live Alive STL fundraising event is taking multiple stages on Friday.

The event is being held to raise money for those who work in the live event industry who have been unemployed for nearly a year. These workers are more than just performers, but also ushers, parking lot attendants, crew members, concession stand workers, and more.

St. Louis music venues working to start live concerts again Months of canceled shows is why theaters and venues are calling on Congress to pass some sort of aid package.

On March 12, there will be a free 90 minute live entertainment event steamed on keeplivealiveSTL.org that includes performances from Sammy Hagar, Paula Poundstone, and Kevin Cronine from REO Speedwagon. The event will encourage donations so that eventually they can offer $1,000 grants to those who are eligible. The donation link will be open for several months after the event.