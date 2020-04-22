CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- First responders rescued kayakers from the Missouri River early Wednesday.
Emergency crews said one kayaker was in the water and stuck on a row of rocks between an island and the St. Louis County side of the Missouri, near the Howell Island Conservation area. That kayaker was able to get out onto the banks of one of the islands.
Another one of the three kayakers called in the rescue crews. The three kayakers were out hunting.
All three are out of the water and okay but cold.
The rescue call came in around 5 a.m.
St. Louis County police, Monarch Fire and Metro West Fire responded to the call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.